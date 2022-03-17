Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.79. 575,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,286. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.