Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CEO David D. Chang Sells 23,648 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 2,101,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,311,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.