Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt Sells 11,469 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 2,101,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $38.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after acquiring an additional 899,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

