AlphaValue Downgrades Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) to Buy

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
OTCMKTS:BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.
Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.
