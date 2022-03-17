Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Altitude Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 312.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 905,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686,111 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 62.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

