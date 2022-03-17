Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
