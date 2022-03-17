Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

