Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 780,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,975. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

