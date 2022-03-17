Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $171.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,756 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

