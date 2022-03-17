Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 713 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $60,191.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $168,085.40.

AMBA opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

