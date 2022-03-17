AMEPAY Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $80,217.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.86 or 0.06853906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,938.22 or 0.99857951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041401 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.