Ameren Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ameren by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.