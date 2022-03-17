American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,281,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,278,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

