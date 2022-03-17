American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,281,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,278,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
