American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Sells $667,729.06 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AEP opened at $95.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

