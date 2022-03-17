American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.