American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

