American International Group Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 6.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Yum China by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

