American International Group Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MarineMax worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $7,971,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $367,541. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

