American International Group Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $118,516.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $731,844. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE FDP opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

