American International Group Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $122,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

