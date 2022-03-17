American International Group Inc. Sells 485 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.69.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

