American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.75

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.75 and traded as high as $37.77. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 16,815 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $406.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

