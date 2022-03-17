American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $237.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.24.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

