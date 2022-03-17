Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $329.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.85.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $14.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.47. 838,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.74.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

