AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 2.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $107.40. 367,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,528. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

