Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.15. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

APEI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $436.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

