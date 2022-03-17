Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,444. The company has a market cap of $983.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.