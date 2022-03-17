Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $286.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $308.30 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Navient stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 172,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,450. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

