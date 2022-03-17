Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. SFL reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after acquiring an additional 867,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 515,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

