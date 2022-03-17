Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,499. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

