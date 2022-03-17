Analysts Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.18). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.77. 211,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. AtriCure has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.12.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,737,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

