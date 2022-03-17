Analysts Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.
VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.
NYSE:VLRS opened at $16.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.58.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
