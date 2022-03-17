Analysts Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $16.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.