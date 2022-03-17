Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.21). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 5,891,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,530,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 516,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

