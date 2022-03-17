Analysts Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will announce $879.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $959.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.30 million. Range Resources posted sales of $626.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 3,974,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,438. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

