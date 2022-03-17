Analysts Offer Predictions for Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.83.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

