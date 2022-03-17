Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) PT at $174.60

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $136.90 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.62.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.