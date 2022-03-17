Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) PT at $174.60

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $136.90 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
