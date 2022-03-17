Analysts Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target at $52.00

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY opened at $38.98 on Monday. Experian has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

About Experian (Get Rating)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.