Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) PT at C$11.67

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NVA opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

