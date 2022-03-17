Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $25.83

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

