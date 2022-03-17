Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $77.80

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,027. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.