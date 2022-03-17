Analyzing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 0.29% 0.36% 0.21% Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47%

This table compares Edap Tms and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $47.81 million 5.15 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.76, indicating that its stock price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edap Tms and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.36%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About Yubo International Biotech (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

