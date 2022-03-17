Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 2,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 million and a PE ratio of -27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15.
About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)
