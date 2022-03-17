Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 2,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 million and a PE ratio of -27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

