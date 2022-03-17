Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AOMR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,545. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

