ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ANIP traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 15,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
