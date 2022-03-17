ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ANIP traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 15,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

