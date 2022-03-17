APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $46.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $46.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.92.

APA opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

