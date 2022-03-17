Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 538,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APOG stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

