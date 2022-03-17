Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Up 37.1% This Week

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $818,012.73 and approximately $48,380.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00006069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00194641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00385694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

