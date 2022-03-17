Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $84.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 397,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $163.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.