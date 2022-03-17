Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

