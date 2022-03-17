APYSwap (APYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120,781.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $120,781.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.29 or 0.06861494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.22 or 0.99780713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041006 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

