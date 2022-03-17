ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will report $19.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.83 billion and the lowest is $18.79 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $73.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 63,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 4,579,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,367. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

