ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will report $19.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.83 billion and the lowest is $18.79 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $73.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 63,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 4,579,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,367. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.87.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
